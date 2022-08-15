See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Transport

Aucklanders must get out of cars, onto public transport, says emissions plan

Oliver Lewis
Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Aucklanders must get out of cars, onto public transport, says emissions plan
Aucklanders will need to take far more trips on public transport by 2030. (Image: AT).
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 15 Aug 2022
RELATED
After decades of car-centric planning, Auckland has just eight years to radically transform the transport sector and rebalance it towards more sustainable modes, a plan said today.Walking and cycling trips will have to increase tenfold, and public transport use will have to go up fivefold to achieve a 64% reduction in transport emissions by 2030, relative to 2016 levels.The ambitious targets are set out in the proposed Transport Emissions Reduction Pathway (TERP) released by the Auckland council on Monday.The pathway document sets out 11 areas...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Law & Regulation
Address climate change now, supreme court told
Victoria Young | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Fonterra, Genesis and others face climate change activist Mike Smith.

Law & Regulation
Fate of 'faulty' cladding in the balance as appeal court mulls submissions
Greg Hurrell | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

The fitness for purpose of James Hardie's fibreboard cladding was at the heart of a two-week trial in Wellington's court of appeal, where homeowners tried to overturn their defeat in the high court last year.

Energy
Contact profit dips 2.6%, announces new geothermal generation
Greg Hurrell | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Contact Energy is building more geothermal generation and developing wind and solar generation as it seeks to decarbonise its portfolio. But it still ranks bottom with its customers

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.