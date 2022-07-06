See full details
Property
Agents get a hammering for auctions

Brent Melville
Wed, 06 Jul 2022

Agents get a hammering for auctions
Sam Steele says auctions still offer the best hit rate. (Image: Ray White)
A financial adviser is questioning the motives of real estate agents who continue to list homes for sale by auction, even as buyer interest dries up and house prices head down.Auckland mortgage and insurance adviser Rod Schubert suggests agents are pushing their clients and vendors into auctions because agents are "rewarded" with a higher internal commission split when they sell at auction.Agents dispute the claim that auctions are used to drive higher commissions, saying they're a useful tool and harder work than simply listing a...

