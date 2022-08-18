See full details
Art

Spark, BNZ sell off corporate art collections

Briar Williams
Thu, 18 Aug 2022

Spark, BNZ sell off corporate art collections
Brett Wong's Matrix Study 1971 from the Spark Foundation collection. (International Art Centre)
Briar Williams
Thu, 18 Aug 2022
There's mounting anticipation in the art world as two of New Zealand's last remaining corporate art collections are being sold under the hammer next month.In early September, the Spark Foundation will sell its collection of 76 lots at the International Art Centre in Parnell, swiftly followed by BNZ, whose collection of about 350 pieces will be offered at Webb's in Mt Eden in two sales, on 18 and 27 Sept.Both collections are being sold with philanthropic endeavours in mind.The Spark Foundation, which is the guardian of Spark'...

