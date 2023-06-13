Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Apple shares close at record in latest sign of big tech’s dominance

Apple shares close at record in latest sign of big tech’s dominance
Apple CEO Tim Cook stands next to the new Apple Vision Pro headset. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
By Ryan Vlastelica (Bloomberg) -- Apple shares ended at their first all-time high in more than a year on Monday (US time), in the latest sign of how big tech has reclaimed its leadership mantle.Shares rose 1.6% to end the session at US$183.79 (NZ$300). This is Apple’s first closing high since January 2022, though it hit an intraday record after it unveiled its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset last week. The day’s gain brings Apple’s 2023 advance above 41%, compared with the 35% gain of the Nasdaq 100 Index. The...
Farmers win again on climate measures
Primary Sector

Pattrick Smellie: Farmers win again on climate measures

The farm lobby is delighted by National's delay to agricultural emissions policy.

Pattrick Smellie 1:30pm
Economy

Net migration eases off in April

More New Zealanders are leaving, but the departures are outweighed by new arrivals.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Net migration eases off in April
Sport

Women football players to receive record prizemoney in World Cup

Under the new rules, players will receive up to 60% of their country’s prizemoney

Trevor McKewen 9:40am
Women football players to receive record prizemoney in World Cup

More Bloomberg

The tragic fall of Boris Johnson
Bloomberg

The tragic fall of Boris Johnson

The former mayor of London and ex-PM was a colossus with nothing behind the facade.

Bloomberg 5:00am
As Fed signals rate pause, Powell will have to placate hawks
Bloomberg

As Fed signals rate pause, Powell will have to placate hawks

Policymakers are expected to leave rates in a range of 5% to 5.25%.

Bloomberg 12 Jun 2023
Neoliberalism needs a rethink, not extinction
Bloomberg

Neoliberalism needs a rethink, not extinction

For all its faults, it improved economies, and still offers lessons for the future. 

Bloomberg 11 Jun 2023
Trump charged in Florida over secret documents case
Bloomberg

Trump charged in Florida over secret documents case

The former president has been indicted over his refusal to return classified documents.

Bloomberg 09 Jun 2023