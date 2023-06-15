Menu
Asia, US stock futures climb after Fed rate pause
(Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
By Richard HendersonStocks in Asia are poised for muted gains after United States equities inched higher after the Federal Reserve paused interest rate hikes but warned further increases this year remain on the table.Futures for equity benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong advanced. US contracts were moderately higher in early Asian trading following the 0.1% rise for the S&P 500 on Wednesday, which closed at the highest level since April last year. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%, bringing its gain since the start of the year to 37%.T...
Act: NZ farmers shouldn't pay for emissions if trading partners aren't
Primary Sector

The party released its agricultural policy at day two of Fieldays.

Riley Kennedy 12:05pm
Economy

NZ economy dips its toe into recessionary waters

Migration helped prop up the soggy headline figure.

Paul McBeth 11:41am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, June 15, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Bloomberg

China cuts short-term policy rate as recovery weakens
Finance

The surprise move shows Beijing’s concerns about slowing growth.

Bloomberg 14 Jun 2023
Apple share record another sign of big tech’s dominance
Bloomberg

Investors have been optimistic about the company’s expansion plans.

Bloomberg 13 Jun 2023
The tragic fall of Boris Johnson
Bloomberg

The former mayor of London and ex-PM was a colossus with nothing behind the facade.

Bloomberg 13 Jun 2023
As Fed signals rate pause, Powell will have to placate hawks
Bloomberg

Policymakers are expected to leave rates in a range of 5% to 5.25%.

Bloomberg 12 Jun 2023