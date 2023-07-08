Menu
Birkenstock owner considers IPO at $9.7 billion-plus value

(Image: Bloomberg)
Sat, 08 Jul 2023
By Eyk Henning and Crystal Tse L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury French fashion house LVMH, is considering strategic options for Birkenstock including an initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.  The iconic German sandal maker could be valued at more than US$6 billion (NZ$9.7b) in an IPO, said one of the people, asking not to be identified because the details are private. The firm is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co on a pot...
On the Money: something to wine about, bitter disclosure, Datacom's red ink and more
For King and Country, trying not to be a creep, switching food bags for banks and more. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
The Fail File: Victoria Carter

You can learn from failing, says Victoria Carter in the first of a new series on failure.

Victoria Carter 5:00am
Warren Couillault: If you lived on Mars, would you invest in F&P Healthcare?

What would a truly unrestrained global investment portfolio look like?

Warren Couillault 5:00am
More Bloomberg

Instagram unveils Threads app, a threat to Musk’s Twitter
Threads is also launching without ads – for now.

Bloomberg 07 Jul 2023
Minutes signal Fed on track to raise interest rates in July
Officials at the US central bank have all but committed to another rate hike this month.

Bloomberg 06 Jul 2023
Turkey’s inflation nightmare isn’t going away with lira on ropes
The lira has lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar.

Bloomberg 06 Jul 2023
China banks offer 25-year loans to LGFVs to avert credit crunch
Tension has risen in the trillion-dollar debt market of local government loans.

Bloomberg 05 Jul 2023