Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Canada raiding the US for highly skilled migrant tech workers

Canada raiding the US for highly skilled migrant tech workers
More than 10,000 applications were filed under Ottawa's new programme in less than 48 hours. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 06 Aug 2023
By the editorsAmerica’s prosperity depends on attracting foreign talent. Yet due to a dysfunctional immigration system, millions of workers face insurmountable hurdles to gaining permanent residence. It was always a risk that other governments would take the opportunity to lure skilled workers away from the US. Now it’s happening, thanks to a somewhat unlikely rival: Canada.Last month, the government in Ottawa introduced a new work permit targeting US-based knowledge workers.Spouses can work, tooForeigners living in the US on H...
Anxiety over taking long EV trips becoming a thing of the past
Cars

Anxiety over taking long EV trips becoming a thing of the past

NZ now has nearly 390 public chargers, including 138 in the South Island.

Brent Melville 5:00am
My Net Worth Free

My Net Worth: Matt Ward, CEO of solarZero

Bucket-list dreams include playing in a band again and returning to Russia.

Ella Somers 5:00am
My Net Worth: Matt Ward, CEO of solarZero
Bloomberg

It’s getting too hot for aeroplanes

Jets have less lift when the mercury rises, leading to flight delays and other disruption.

Bloomberg 5:00am
It’s getting too hot for aeroplanes

More Bloomberg

It’s getting too hot for aeroplanes
Bloomberg

It’s getting too hot for aeroplanes

Jets have less lift when the mercury rises, leading to flight delays and other disruption.

Bloomberg 5:00am
How an ex-Goldman banker fought US sanctions over Russia – and won
Bloomberg

How an ex-Goldman banker fought US sanctions over Russia – and won

 She was “linked” to Bank Otkritie, which the US blacklisted right after the invasion.

Bloomberg 05 Aug 2023
Subway's US$10 billion price tag is tough to swallow
Retail

Subway's US$10 billion price tag is tough to swallow

Can a business be too big to be profitable?

Bloomberg 04 Aug 2023
US credit rating downgraded from AAA by Fitch
Bloomberg

US credit rating downgraded from AAA by Fitch

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen called the downgrade “arbitrary” and “outdated".

Bloomberg 02 Aug 2023