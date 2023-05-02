Menu
China’s factory sector contracts as recovery concerns linger

The contraction in manufacturing activity showed there’s still uncertainty if the recovery can be sustained. (Image: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty)
Tue, 02 May 2023
China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in April, a sign the economic recovery remains patchy and may be struggling to sustain momentum.The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.2 from 51.9 in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday. The gauge dropped below the level of 50 – which signals contraction from the previous month – for the first time since December. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast 51.4.A non-manufacturing gauge of activity in the services...
Politics

Government gives clean-car discount an extra $100m

The transport minister has announced a raft of changes to the subsidy scheme.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
