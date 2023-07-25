Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

China’s top leaders likely to disappoint on big bang stimulus

China’s top leaders likely to disappoint on big bang stimulus
A security guard stands at the entrance to an unfinished and apparently abandoned housing estate near the airport on the outskirts of Beijing. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
China’s top leaders will fail to deliver big-bang stimulus for the weakening economy this week, economists say, disappointing financial markets seeking strong action to counter the downturn.  The July meeting of the Communist Party’s Politburo, the top decision-making body led by President Xi Jinping, usually covers economic policy. Senior officials typically don’t announce specific measures at these meetings, but the policy tone and language of the statement will provide important clues on how Beijing will respond in com...
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper
Policy

Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper

The housing agency believes its new delivery system can save $820m over four years.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Bloomberg

Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to erase all Twitter and bird branding.

Bloomberg 11:15am
Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

More Bloomberg

Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value
Bloomberg

Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to erase all Twitter and bird branding.

Bloomberg 11:15am
Pfizer tornado damage threatens tenuous US drug supply chain
Bloomberg

Pfizer tornado damage threatens tenuous US drug supply chain

The extent of the damage at Pfizer’s plant is unclear.

Bloomberg 24 Jul 2023
Extreme heat, weather conditions attributed to stagnant jet stream
The Life

Extreme heat, weather conditions attributed to stagnant jet stream

It’s no coincidence that extreme heat is engulfing huge swathes of the planet.

Bloomberg 23 Jul 2023
The tale of women’s football in two viral videos
Opinion

Bloomberg: The tale of women’s football in two viral videos

Ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup kick-off, two viral videos were creating waves.

Bloomberg 23 Jul 2023