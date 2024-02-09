Menu
Consumers, China's stimulus in spotlight for Australia earnings

Consumers, China’s stimulus in spotlight for Australia earnings
Retail sales have been holding up better than expected. (Image: Bloomberg)
Fri, 09 Feb 2024
By Georgina McKay, with assistance from Zhuo ZhangConsumer spending, China’s economic stimulus and potentially higher dividend payouts are in focus as Australia’s earnings season gathers pace this month.Traders will be keeping an eye on the outlooks of Australia’s largest companies amid expectations the Reserve Bank will ease policy this year. Miners’ views on sluggish commodity prices and the effectiveness of China’s efforts to shore up its economy will also be monitored.The results follow a three-month rally...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, February 09, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, February 09, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

The end of digital free trade

Coming up in 2024: India and a WTO round focused on digital tariffs.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The end of digital free trade
Law & Regulation

Bell Gully succeeds in liquidation bid against testing company

NZ Rapid Tests shares a director with Let's Go Beverages.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Bell Gully succeeds in liquidation bid against testing company

