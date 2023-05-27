Menu
De Tomaso supercar revival hits speed bump

Within days, the De Tomaso P70 had more legitimate purchase inquiries than the planned 72-unit run. (Image: De Tomaso)
Sat, 27 May 2023
By Joe SchneiderA planned revival of Italian sports car brand De Tomaso as a maker of million-dollar supercars appears to have hit a speed bump with a lawsuit against the founder by the former chief executive officer.Ryan Berris, who joined De Tomaso Automobili Holdings NA in 2014 as CEO and lead developer of its planned P72 supercar, sued the company and its founder, Hong Kong financier Norman Choi, on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. Berris claims he was fired last year because he stood in the way of Choi’s plans to move forwa...
