Donald Trump charged in Florida over secret documents case

Donald Trump could be facing prison time if he is convicted. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Fri, 09 Jun 2023
By Chris Strohm, Zoe Tillman and Erik LarsonDonald Trump has been indicted over his refusal to return classified documents found at his Florida home, according to three people familiar with the matter.The indictment in Miami federal court is extraordinary, as a former president has never been charged with committing federal crimes.It will almost certainly upend the race to be the Republican nominee for president in the 2024 election and means that Trump could be facing prison time or disqualification from holding public office depending on the...
Auckland council approves partial airport selldown
Markets

Auckland council approves partial airport selldown

A heated budget process ended with a partial selldown of airport shares.

Oliver Lewis 3:58pm
Law & Regulation

Radio NZ launches investigation over Reuters Russia article

The changes to the Radio NZ version of the story were identified by a user in the US.

Daniel Dunkley 3:25pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra sets up a new corporate venture arm

It will have its own board and chief executive.

Riley Kennedy 3:19pm
