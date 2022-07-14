See full details
Fed could weigh historic 100-point hike after US inflation scorcher

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell may face a historic decision later this month (Image: Getty)
(Bloomberg) – US Federal Reserve officials may debate a historic one percentage-point rate hike later this month after another searing inflation report piled pressure on the central bank to act.“Everything is in play,” Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic told reporters in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday after US consumer prices rose a faster-than-forecast 9.1% in the year through June. Asked if that included raising rates by a full percentage point, he replied, “it would mean everything”.Investors bet that t...

