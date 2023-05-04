Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Fed hikes rates by quarter point, Powell hints at possible pause

Fed hikes rates by quarter point, Powell hints at possible pause
(Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 04 May 2023
By Matthew BoeslerThe Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point and hinted it may be the final move in the most aggressive tightening campaign since the 1980s as economic risks mount.“The committee will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy,” the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement on Wednesday US time. It omitted a line from its previous statement in March that said the committee “anticipates that some additional policy firming...
'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair
Infrastructure

'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair

KiwiRail's bosses have appeared at a select committee to discuss Wellington's rail disruption.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Property

New home consents fall 7.9% in the March 2023 year

A rise in multi-unit home consents has failed to offset a fall in standalone consents.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
New home consents fall 7.9% in the March 2023 year
Retail

Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

Briscoe Group's managing director says there will be huge discounts – and he doesn't do redundancies.

Ella Somers 11:50am
Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

More Bloomberg

Australia signals further tightening after unexpected rate hike
Bloomberg

Australia signals further tightening after unexpected rate hike

The Reserve Bank of Australia increased its cash rate to 3.85%, the highest level since April 2012, in a decision predicted by only nine of 30 economists. 

Bloomberg 03 May 2023
JPMorgan jumps to the rescue at First Republic – for a price
Bloomberg

JPMorgan jumps to the rescue at First Republic – for a price

The deal hasn’t come cheap for anyone, something policymakers need to keep in mind.  

Bloomberg 02 May 2023
China’s factory sector contracts as recovery concerns linger
Bloomberg

China’s factory sector contracts as recovery concerns linger

China’s post-covid recovery has lost steam and needs continued policy support, says an analyst.

Bloomberg 02 May 2023
Australia poised to extend rate-rise pause as inflation cools
Bloomberg

Australia poised to extend rate-rise pause as inflation cools

Most economists predict the RBA will keep its cash rate at 3.6%.

Bloomberg 01 May 2023