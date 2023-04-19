Menu
Fox to pay US$787m to settle 2020 election suit
Fox News is part of billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s media empire. (Image: Getty)
Wed, 19 Apr 2023
By Erik Larson and Jef FeeleyFox News has agreed to pay US$787.5 million (NZ$1.27 billion) to settle voting machine maker Dominion Voting System’s lawsuit alleging the network defamed it by airing bogus claims that it rigged the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump.The network, part of billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, reached the settlement with Dominion shortly after a jury for the trial in Wilmington, Delaware, was selected on Tuesday and just before opening statements. Dominion sued Fox for US$1.6 billion.Acc...
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Primary Sector

National promises farmers less red tape and more workers

National is promising a farming regulation reform and more workers.

Dileepa Fonseka 8:00am
National promises farmers less red tape and more workers

Finance

First Republic worked hard to woo rich clients. It was the bank's undoing

The bank attracted wealthy clients with loans that have become a costly hurdle to finding a rescuer.

Bloomberg 18 Apr 2023
Bloomberg

Australia’s flawed tax system in spotlight

At the heart of the problem are large areas of wealth that are all but exempt from tax.

Bloomberg 17 Apr 2023
Books

Has 200 years of science fiction prepared us for AI?

It was Darwin who first warned humans to be afraid of their hyper-intelligent machines. 

Bloomberg 16 Apr 2023
Technology

Elon Musk may have just anointed a Twitter successor

In banning Substack, the self-described 'Chief Twit' has given it credibility and visibility.

Bloomberg 16 Apr 2023