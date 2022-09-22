See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Innovation key to climate fight, Ardern tells global summit

Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Innovation key to climate fight, Ardern tells global summit
Jacinda Ardern speaks during the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York. (Image: Bloomberg)
By Will Wade, Erin X. Wong and Jennifer A. Dlouhy Climate change is the focus of dozens of events in New York City this week, as world leaders, corporate executives, activists and artists all converge for both the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Week.That includes the Race to Zero and Resilience Forum on Wednesday, organised by the UN Climate Action High-level Champions and Michael Bloomberg, majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News. The event will connect government leaders and environmental activists,...

A decision tree for Biden if Putin goes nuclear
Bloomberg | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

No matter the enmity between Beijing and Washington, no matter the other conflicts going on, the spectre of nuclear war must and can unite the world against the threat. 

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Sept 22, 2022
The Quizmaster | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Primary Sector
Fonterra's annual profit dips, no longer selling stake in Australia
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Net profit was $583 million in the 12 months to July 31, down 3% on the year. Normalised net profit, however, lifted 1% to $591m on the year.

Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

