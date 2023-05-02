Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

JPMorgan jumps to the rescue at First Republic – for a price

JPMorgan jumps to the rescue at First Republic – for a price
First Republic’s mortgages are mainly for expensive homes bought by very wealthy people. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 02 May 2023
By Paul J DaviesThe slow collapse of First Republic Bank has a resolution and it’s Jamie Dimon, acting much like the original John Pierpont Morgan, to the rescue again. The chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase won an auction run at the US weekend to take on most of the assets and liabilities of the failed bank.But this is no act of altruism. Game of chickenAfter what seemed like an extended game of chicken between the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) and private sector banks over the past week or so, this deal only hap...
NZ's sharemarket up while Australia's takes a dive
Markets Market close

NZ's sharemarket up while Australia's takes a dive

After trading flat for most of the day, the index closed up 34.84 points or 0.29%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm

Fifa threatens Women's World Cup broadcast in Europe

Offers from 'big five' nations for the event in NZ and Australia "not acceptable".

Bloomberg 4:10pm
Fifa threatens Women's World Cup broadcast in Europe
Retail

Countdown average food prices up by 9.5% year on year

Multinational businesses passing on cost increases is seen as unfair, a survey says.

Ella Somers 2:12pm
Countdown average food prices up by 9.5% year on year

More Bloomberg

China’s factory sector contracts as recovery concerns linger
Bloomberg

China’s factory sector contracts as recovery concerns linger

China’s post-covid recovery has lost steam and needs continued policy support, says an analyst.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Australia poised to extend rate-rise pause as inflation cools
Bloomberg

Australia poised to extend rate-rise pause as inflation cools

Most economists predict the RBA will keep its cash rate at 3.6%.

Bloomberg 01 May 2023
Sunak’s Britain must not go the way of Orban’s Hungary
Bloomberg

Sunak’s Britain must not go the way of Orban’s Hungary

Attacking judges is not the way to run the UK. They are not "enemies of the people".

Bloomberg 30 Apr 2023
The managing class has failed frontline workers
Bloomberg

The managing class has failed frontline workers

Firms are paying a high price for neglecting the hardships of staff on wages.

Bloomberg 30 Apr 2023