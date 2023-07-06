Menu
Minutes signal Fed on track to raise interest rates in July

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve board building. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
Federal Open Market Committee United States Federal Reserve officials struck a tenuous agreement to pause interest-rate increases at their June meeting, all but committing to hike again later this month in a bid to keep fighting stubborn inflation.The minutes from the Fed’s June 13-14 meeting show that while almost all officials deemed it “appropriate or acceptable” to keep rates unchanged in a 5% to 5.25% target range, some would have supported a quarter-point increase instead. “It was a little surprising given tha...
RealNZ jettisons assets and buys another vessel
Tourism

RealNZ jettisons assets and buys another vessel

Four businesses are on the chopping block, including the Antarctic Centre.

Brent Melville 12:35pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 06, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 06, 2023
Technology Free

The Business of Tech: Neil deGrasse Tyson's cosmic perspective

Human wisdom isn't keeping up with exponential tech advancement. 

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
The Business of Tech: Neil deGrasse Tyson's cosmic perspective

Turkey’s inflation nightmare isn’t going away with lira on ropes
Bloomberg

Turkey’s inflation nightmare isn’t going away with lira on ropes

The lira has lost about a quarter of its value against the dollar.

Bloomberg 5:00am
China banks offer 25-year loans to LGFVs to avert credit crunch
Bloomberg

China banks offer 25-year loans to LGFVs to avert credit crunch

Tension has risen in the trillion-dollar debt market of local government loans.

Bloomberg 05 Jul 2023
Wall Street’s ‘crystal ball’ shatters as stocks stage big rally
Bloomberg

Wall Street’s ‘crystal ball’ shatters as stocks stage big rally

The S&P 500 has already blown through its average year-end price target.

Bloomberg 04 Jul 2023
Oxford-educated Brexiteers lose again as MeToo claims a scalp
Bloomberg

Oxford-educated Brexiteers lose again as MeToo claims a scalp

Crispin Odey's fall is an emblem of a diminished Oxford elite.

Bloomberg 02 Jul 2023