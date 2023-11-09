Menu
Pacific wants a climate solution: Washington isn’t listening

Vanuatu is ranked as the country with the highest disaster risk worldwide. (Image: Bloomberg)
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
By Karishma Vaswani Earlier this year, Vanuatu, one of the countries most vulnerable to global warming, decided that enough was enough. Leading a global group of other nations, it got approval for a United Nations resolution to ask the international court of justice (ICJ) to clarify the obligations and legal consequences that countries have when it comes to climate change. The case is still pending in the ICJ. Building trustThat Vanuatu thought to take its dilemma to the highest court in the world demonstrates the severity o...
Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management practices
World

Fed probes Morgan Stanley’s wealth-management practices

At issue is how the bank vets foreigners and the origins of their money.

The Wall Street Journal 12:50pm
Finance

BNZ nabs market share as profit growth slows with economy

The bank kept a lid on escalating costs. 

Paul McBeth 12:07pm
Markets

Xero subscriber growth slows

Xero has reported its first numbers since the headcount cut in March.

Rebecca Stevenson 11:30am
