Pfizer tornado damage threatens tenuous US drug supply chain

Pfizer tornado damage threatens tenuous US drug supply chain
Hundreds of medicines were already in short supply, including cancer drugs, antibiotics and ADHD treatments. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
By Ike SwetlitzHospital drug buyers are scrambling to figure out how tornado damage at a major Pfizer manufacturing facility will affect the availability of medicines across the country at a time of record-high drug shortages.Healthcare service providers Premier and Vizient said they are working with other drugmakers to see who can ramp up production. Vizient is encouraging drug distributors to carefully manage their inventory. Extent of the damageBefore a tornado struck the Rocky Mount, North Carolina Pfizer plant on Wednesday, hundr...
