Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

PwC Australia names new CEO, to sell govt consulting unit

PwC Australia names new CEO, to sell govt consulting unit
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 26 Jun 2023
By Georgina McKayPricewaterhouseCoopers Australia named a new chief executive officer and says it will sell its scandal-hit government consultant unit as the embattled firm seeks to claw back confidence in the wake of a tax scandal.Kevin Burrowes, the global clients and industries leader for the PwC Network, will move to Sydney from Singapore to take on his new role, the company said in a statement on Sunday.The Australian arm of the global consulting giant has been under pressure following revelations that a former senior partner obtained conf...
Office rentals hit a high as new buildings come on line
Property

Office rentals hit a high as new buildings come on line

New city developments are driving rentals but making life tough for lower-grade offices.

Brent Melville 2:08pm
Finance

Mark Hotchin's lawsuit over property deal goes to trial

The dispute relates to rental income.

Riley Kennedy 1:11pm
Mark Hotchin's lawsuit over property deal goes to trial
Opinion

Bloomberg: Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor

Public reaction shows Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor

More Bloomberg

Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor
Opinion

Bloomberg: Mutiny leaves Putin a naked emperor

Public reaction shows Russia’s heart isn’t with Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Yellen sees lower US recession risk, says consumer slowdown needed
Bloomberg

Yellen sees lower US recession risk, says consumer slowdown needed

Yellen’s latest assessment of the US economy follows a May employment report.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Italy's not the economic basket case you probably think it is
Bloomberg

Italy's not the economic basket case you probably think it is

Southern Europe is showing the north how recovery's done. Now comes the hard part.

Bloomberg 25 Jun 2023
Push on to save North America's under-threat Chinatowns
Bloomberg

Push on to save North America's under-threat Chinatowns

Delegates from 18 cities open up on challenges from racism and Asian gentrification.

Bloomberg 25 Jun 2023