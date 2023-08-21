Menu
Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits

(Image: Getty)
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
By Angus WhitleyQantas Airways has been served with a class-action lawsuit by lawyers who allege the airline failed to refund passengers for flights cancelled during the pandemic and illegally benefited by retaining billion of dollars of customer funds. By instead issuing flight credits with strict conditions of travel, the Australian airline enriched itself with interest-free financing at customers’ expense, according to a lawsuit filed in the Australian Federal Court last week by Echo Law and served on Qantas on Monday. Qantas said...
NZX50 continues to slump despite some upbeat results
NZX50 continues to slump despite some upbeat results

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,458.69, down 152.5 points or 1.31%.

Graham Skellern 21 Aug 2023
Primary Sector

A2 Milk disappoints but Bortolussi talks up China opportunity

The stock fell 12% to $4.70.

Rebecca Howard 21 Aug 2023
Energy

Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig

Wind and rain dominate earnings, as the company looks to expand generation.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Aug 2023
Property

A surge in borrowing costs is making home purchases more expensive.

Bloomberg 21 Aug 2023
Bloomberg

Health officials urged to do more to counteract “rosé all day” and #winemom messaging.

Bloomberg 20 Aug 2023
Bloomberg

A new book says Uber has been a disaster. But have such firms yielded benefits, too?

Bloomberg 20 Aug 2023
Technology

The video app sees livestreaming as a way to enhance its commerce effort.

Bloomberg 19 Aug 2023