Republicans are trying to redefine who is an American

Four Republican state senators vote in favour of their party's plan to draw new voting districts after a federal judge ruled Georgia's electoral maps illegally diluted the power of black voters. (Image: AP)
Sat, 30 Dec 2023
By Francis WilkinsonUsing specific dates to define entire eras is often a gimmick, a way of compressing wild and unwieldy life into a neatly artificial package. But some days or years, just massively overproduce, leaving behind a nation, or world, transformed. As a quote typically attributed to Vladimir Lenin has it, “There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.”For the reactionaries who drive Republican politics in the US today, one year looms like Godzilla over a darkening conservative sk...
Nine business figures saluted in New Year honours
Public sector

Nine business figures saluted in New Year honours

Three new knights and two new dames include a leading Māori businesswoman. 

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Business Advice

Best of Fail File: Part one

Part one of Victoria Carter's Best of the Fail File.

Victoria Carter 5:00am
World Book review

Astor: the name still found on every New York block

The dynasty grew from a fur trade fortune and investment in cheap Manhattan real estate.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
