Short-term rental crackdown starts to bite some Airbnb hosts

Many hosts concerned about the risk of penalties or legal costs are turning away from short-term vacationers to focus on month-to-month rentals. (Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)
By Teresa XieLegal and regulatory hurdles for people offering their homes for short-term rental on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo (Vacation Rentals by Owner) are upending the market for vacation properties.From New York to California, cities are cracking down on short-term rentals with bans, licence requirements or limits on how many people can offer their homes for stays of 30 days or less. Airbnb and property owners are fighting back in court, but their lawsuits so far have had little success.Many restrictions were imposed just as cities wer...
On the Money: All black all over, loving Shelly Bay, fear the economist, and more
On the Money

On the Money: All black all over, loving Shelly Bay, fear the economist, and more

Tripping down developers' lane, what a reshuffle, still Mainfreight. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Sport

Carlos Alcaraz is the hottest thing in men's tennis

Even other pro players watch the young Spaniard's every move on the court – to learn.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: Australian sharemarket bounces back

A walkabout through the ASX shows a key challenge is the rising cost of doing business.

Warren Couillault 5:00am
More Bloomberg

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce steps down early
Bloomberg

Joyce is to step down tomorrow, after a horror final few weeks.

Bloomberg 05 Sep 2023
Australia’s central bank set to stand pat at Lowe’s last meeting
Bloomberg

Slowing inflation suggests the Reserve Bank of Australia may have reached terminal rate.

Bloomberg 04 Sep 2023
Whiff of rebellion in London's air over emissions crackdown
Bloomberg

New action against high-polluting vehicles is testing the mayor’s convictions.

Bloomberg 04 Sep 2023
New tipping trend hurts those who most depend on gratuities
Bloomberg

The last thing restaurants need is other sectors soliciting tips from customers.

Bloomberg 03 Sep 2023