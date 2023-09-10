Menu
Soaring insurance on coastal homes stressing even the rich

Miami’s Star Island is one of the United States' priciest neighbourhoods. (Image: Bloomberg)
By Felipe Marques and Devon Pendleton, with assistance from Katherine DohertyEven for Star Island, the most exclusive enclave in Miami, Florida, the bill is a shocker: US$622,000.That’s per year – for homeowners insurance.Granted, that was a recent quote for a policy on one of the ultra-luxe mansions on the Biscayne Bay island, an A-listers' haven. But, only last year, the same policy cost $200,000.So it goes across the United States in the rarefied playgrounds of the rich, where price – and, it seems, risks of climat...
Tokyo needs more than Mario karts to amuse tourists
Tourism

Tokyo needs more than Mario karts to amuse tourists

Foreign visitors are flocking back, but Japan lacks things for them to do.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: All black all over, loving Shelly Bay, fear the economist, and more

Tripping down developers' lane, what a reshuffle, still Mainfreight. 

Paul McBeth 09 Sep 2023
Sport

Carlos Alcaraz is the hottest thing in men's tennis

Even other pro players watch the young Spaniard's every move on the court – to learn.

The Wall Street Journal 09 Sep 2023
Short-term rental crackdown starts to bite some Airbnb hosts
Bloomberg

Hosts see demand rise for longer stays that avoid legal risk.

Bloomberg 09 Sep 2023
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce steps down early
Bloomberg

Joyce is to step down tomorrow, after a horror final few weeks.

Bloomberg 05 Sep 2023
Australia’s central bank set to stand pat at Lowe’s last meeting
Bloomberg

Slowing inflation suggests the Reserve Bank of Australia may have reached terminal rate.

Bloomberg 04 Sep 2023