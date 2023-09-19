Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

The world is struggling to make enough diesel

The world is struggling to make enough diesel
(Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 19 Sep 2023
(Bloomberg) -- The world’s oil refiners are proving powerless to make enough diesel, opening a new inflationary front and depriving economies of a fuel that powers industry and transport alike.While oil futures are rocketing – on Friday, they were just below US$95 (NZ$160.61) a barrel in London – the rally pales in comparison with the surge in diesel. US prices jumped above US$140 to the highest ever for this time of year on Thursday. Europe’s equivalent soared 60% since summer.And it could get worse. Saudi Arabia a...
A2 Milk's move may be more about Mataura Valley Milk than Synlait
Primary Sector

A2 Milk's move may be more about Mataura Valley Milk than Synlait

A2 Milk has said it wants Mataura Valley Milk to be profitable by FY26 or earlier. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance

Govt’s green fund raises $170m debt for solar power

The investment-grade climate bonds are the NZGIF's largest single investment to date.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Govt’s green fund raises $170m debt for solar power
Property

Ministerial award winner issued bankruptcy notice

A tech entrepreneur is being chased for unpaid rent on a luxury Auckland house.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Ministerial award winner issued bankruptcy notice

More Bloomberg

Drones and missiles can’t solve America’s drug problems
Bloomberg

Drones and missiles can’t solve America’s drug problems

Targeting Mexican cartels with weapons won’t disrupt the economic dynamics of narcotics.

Bloomberg 17 Sep 2023
Soaring insurance on coastal homes stressing even the rich
Bloomberg

Soaring insurance on coastal homes stressing even the rich

Some Florida property owners are tempting fate and forgoing cover for hurricanes.

Bloomberg 10 Sep 2023
Tokyo needs more than Mario karts to amuse tourists
Tourism

Tokyo needs more than Mario karts to amuse tourists

Foreign visitors are flocking back, but Japan lacks things for them to do.

Bloomberg 10 Sep 2023
Short-term rental crackdown starts to bite some Airbnb hosts
Bloomberg

Short-term rental crackdown starts to bite some Airbnb hosts

Hosts see demand rise for longer stays that avoid legal risk.

Bloomberg 09 Sep 2023