These are the world’s 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023

(Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Fri, 09 Jun 2023
By Nurin SofiaNew York has leapfrogged Hong Kong as the world’s most expensive city to live in as an expat, while skyrocketing rents saw Singapore crash into the top five, according to a new study.Soaring inflation and rising accommodation costs were cited as reasons for New York topping ECA International’s Cost of Living Rankings for 2023, while Geneva and London remained in third and fourth places.Singapore climbed from 13th place last year to break into the top five for the first time. That move bucks a general trend among Asian...
