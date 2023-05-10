Menu
Trump liable for sex abuse, must pay US$5 million to Carroll
Donald Trump. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 10 May 2023
By Erik Larson, Patricia Hurtado and David Voreacos A federal jury in New York found Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting writer E. Jean Carroll and then defaming her by calling her a liar, the first verdict against Trump in a string of legal cases that threaten to erupt during the 2024 presidential campaign.The panel of six men and three women returned the verdict on Tuesday in Manhattan after deliberating on the civil lawsuit for less than three hours. Carroll had accused Trump of attacking her in the dressing room of a Fifth...
