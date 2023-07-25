Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value

Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value
The blue bird logo is ubiquitous across the web beyond Twitter. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
By Aisha Counts and Jesse LevineIt’s rare for corporate brands to become so intertwined with everyday conversation that they become verbs. It’s rarer still for the owner of such a brand to announce plans to intentionally destroy it.On Sunday, in the middle of a quiet summer weekend, Elon Musk decreed that Twitter’s product name would be changed to “X,” and that he is getting rid of the bird logo and all the associated words, including “tweet”. Musk’s move wiped out anywhere between US$4 billi...
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper
Policy

Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper

The housing agency believes its new delivery system can save $820m over four years.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Bloomberg

China’s top leaders likely to disappoint on big bang stimulus

The July Politburo meeting is likely to signal more fiscal and monetary aid.

Bloomberg 5:00am
China’s top leaders likely to disappoint on big bang stimulus

More Bloomberg

China’s top leaders likely to disappoint on big bang stimulus
Bloomberg

China’s top leaders likely to disappoint on big bang stimulus

The July Politburo meeting is likely to signal more fiscal and monetary aid.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Pfizer tornado damage threatens tenuous US drug supply chain
Bloomberg

Pfizer tornado damage threatens tenuous US drug supply chain

The extent of the damage at Pfizer’s plant is unclear.

Bloomberg 24 Jul 2023
Extreme heat, weather conditions attributed to stagnant jet stream
The Life

Extreme heat, weather conditions attributed to stagnant jet stream

It’s no coincidence that extreme heat is engulfing huge swathes of the planet.

Bloomberg 23 Jul 2023
The tale of women’s football in two viral videos
Opinion

Bloomberg: The tale of women’s football in two viral videos

Ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup kick-off, two viral videos were creating waves.

Bloomberg 23 Jul 2023