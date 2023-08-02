Menu
US credit rating downgraded from AAA by Fitch

(Image: Bloomberg)
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
The US was stripped of its top-tier sovereign credit rating by Fitch Ratings, echoing a move made more than a decade ago by S&P.The credit assessor downgraded the US from AAA, a ranking the nation has held at Fitch since at least 1994, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The move comes in the wake of major political battles over the nation’s borrowing and repeated standoffs over raising the debt limit. While the most recent legislative impasse was resolved, it remains a potential issue of concern going forward.“Th...
RBNZ will still be 'wary' following higher-than-expected unemployment rate
The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 3:40pm
Directors' duties law called 'silly bill-iness' by law firm

The law has passed opposed by National and Act.

Ian Llewellyn 1:20pm
Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%

Meanwhile annual wage cost inflation remained at 4.3%.

Ella Somers 11:15am
China’s manufacturing slumps, dragging down Asia factories
China’s economic momentum weakened further in July and consumer spending is still subdued.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Australia extends rate pause to second month, currency drops
The decision highlights the RBA’s more cautious approach to policy than the US Fed.

Bloomberg 01 Aug 2023
Stocks are doing so well that it may be time to start worrying
There are reasons to be worried.

Bloomberg 01 Aug 2023
US growth accelerates to 2.4% on resilient consumers, companies
The US economy is in better shape than economists had expected it would be.

Bloomberg 31 Jul 2023