Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

US Dollar climbs as traders seek safe havens after attack in Israel

US Dollar climbs as traders seek safe havens after attack in Israel
The weekend attack on Israel has affected the markets. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
By Rachel Evans and Michael G. WilsonThe dollar climbed against its major peers in early trading today as currency traders got their first chance to react to the weekend's shock attack by Hamas within Israel.The greenback – long regarded as a haven in times of trouble – rose versus the euro and pound as trading began in Sydney, while riskier currencies, including its Australian counterpart, slipped. The yen – another favoured refuge for investors – rallied.Instability in the Middle East has the potential to add...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
NZ market in the red as election countdown begins
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Death means byelection after the election

More Bloomberg

Wealthy parents spending $750k to get kids into Harvard, Yale
Bloomberg

Wealthy parents spending $750k to get kids into Harvard, Yale

The fight to get into Ivy League universities is being taken to a whole new level.

Bloomberg 02 Oct 2023
King Charles III has been a very dull monarch, thank God
Bloomberg

King Charles III has been a very dull monarch, thank God

Accession, the prize he waited so long for, has mellowed and cheered him.

Bloomberg 30 Sep 2023
China is selling so much to Russia, containers pile up
Bloomberg

China is selling so much to Russia, containers pile up

Russia expects trade with China to top US$200 billion in 2023.

Bloomberg 29 Sep 2023
Your Ferrari or Range Rover could be gone in 60 seconds
Bloomberg

Your Ferrari or Range Rover could be gone in 60 seconds

Car thefts soar as crims outwit vehicle manufacturers and owners.

Bloomberg 24 Sep 2023