US Rejects China's Taiwan Strait Claim

Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Just 220 nautical miles across at its widest point, the Taiwan Strait is one of the world's riskiest military flashpoints (Image: Getty)
By Peter Martin and Jennifer JacobsBiden administration officials have decided to reject a vague new assertion by China that the Taiwan Strait is not “international waters” and are increasingly concerned the stance could result in more frequent challenges at sea for the democratically governed island, according to people familiar with the matter. Chinese officials have made such remarks repeatedly in meetings with US counterparts in recent months, Bloomberg reported last week.That raises the prospect that China could...

Markets market close
NZ shares flat as recession risk puts investors off trading
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Trading volumes were unusually light, with US markets closed tonight for a national holiday.

Economy
Jacinda Ardern heads to Europe to complete ‘reconnection’ plan
Pattrick Smellie | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

After swings through the US and Asian capitals, Jacinda Ardern heads to Europe for five days at the end of the week.

Charities FREE
NZ Mormon investigation released tomorrow
Murray Jones | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Boasting $424 million in assets, the Mormon church is New Zealand’s third wealthiest centralised religious group and 20th richest charity.

