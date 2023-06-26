Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

Yellen sees lower US recession risk, says consumer slowdown needed

Yellen sees lower US recession risk, says consumer slowdown needed
Treasury secretary Janet Yellen. (Image: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 26 Jun 2023
By Viktoria DendrinouTreasury secretary Janet Yellen sees diminishing risk for the US to fall into recession, and suggested that a slowdown in consumer spending may be the price to pay for finishing the campaign to contain inflation.On the chance of a recession, Yellen said “my odds of it, if anything, have gone down – because look at the resilience of the labour market, and inflation is coming down”. She spoke in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday.“I’m not going to say it’s not a risk, because the...
Project Auckland: 'she's a pretty big job'
Policy

Project Auckland: 'she's a pretty big job'

Light rail, another harbour crossing. Can the city deliver on its transport aspirations?

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Sustainable Finance

FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards

The FMA says it will focus on serious misconduct in the early years of climate reporting.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
FMA sets out how it will police new annual climate reporting standards
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Why Hipkins visiting China is really about NZ politics

The prime minister has always been domestically focused; this trip is no exception.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Why Hipkins visiting China is really about NZ politics

More Bloomberg

Italy's not the economic basket case you probably think it is
Bloomberg

Italy's not the economic basket case you probably think it is

Southern Europe is showing the north how recovery's done. Now comes the hard part.

Bloomberg 25 Jun 2023
Push on to save North America's under-threat Chinatowns
Bloomberg

Push on to save North America's under-threat Chinatowns

Delegates from 18 cities open up on challenges from racism and Asian gentrification.

Bloomberg 25 Jun 2023
Here’s how to stop your EV batteries ending up in landfill
Opinion

Bloomberg: Here’s how to stop your EV batteries ending up in landfill

The expansion of electrified transport is going to generate a mountain of waste.

Bloomberg 24 Jun 2023
Driverless taxis doing a roaring trade in San Francisco
Technology

Driverless taxis doing a roaring trade in San Francisco

Rivals backed by Google and GM are already clocking up thousands of trips a week. 

Bloomberg 23 Jun 2023