Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Bloomberg

You rang? The super-rich will privatise us all

You rang? The super-rich will privatise us all
Chefs disappear behind the walls of expensive homes in London, Paris and New York. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sat, 22 Jul 2023
By Howard Chua-EoanThe vanishings keep on happening. Chefs who have run wonderful restaurants fold their operations and disappear from the world of haute public dining rooms. It’s happened in New York and in London, in my experience. I’m sure you’ve noticed it, too, wherever you are a regular – or were, until the chef up and left.You then hear rumours. So-and-so has been snagged by a billionaire. You see an occasional post on social media clueing you in to said chef’s new lifestyle: no more endless nights bent...
On the Money: shareholders assemble, attractive AI, trusting TV and more
On the Money

On the Money: shareholders assemble, attractive AI, trusting TV and more

Selling Black Pearls, Zed’s ed, an Aussie powerhouse and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Finance

Warren Couillault: When it comes to KiwiSaver, performance trumps fees

The KiwiSaver sector seems to have confused “value for money" with "cheapest".

Warren Couillault 5:00am
When it comes to KiwiSaver, performance trumps fees
Business Advice

The fail file: Mike Bennetts, ex-CEO of Z Energy

Every fortnight, Victoria Carter speaks to a leader about failure and what they learned.

Victoria Carter 5:00am
The fail file: Mike Bennetts, ex-CEO of Z Energy

More Bloomberg

Musk says Tesla to spend over US$1 billion on Dojo supercomputer
Technology

Musk says Tesla to spend over US$1 billion on Dojo supercomputer

The disclosure of that big-ticket expenditure appeared to spook investors.

Bloomberg 21 Jul 2023
SEC’s Gensler warns AI risks financial stability
Bloomberg

SEC’s Gensler warns AI risks financial stability

The agency is weighing up whether new rules are needed.

Bloomberg 20 Jul 2023
Who’s winning the presidential money race as Biden, Trump report
Bloomberg

Who’s winning the presidential money race as Biden, Trump report

The race for presidential hopefuls to lure donors is in full swing.

Bloomberg 18 Jul 2023
Meme stocks are back, raising a ‘red flag’ for the broader market
Finance

Meme stocks are back, raising a ‘red flag’ for the broader market

Investors are fascinated with meme stocks again as they hunt for returns.

Bloomberg 17 Jul 2023