After the storm – a recovery toolkit for boards

(Image: Getty)

Business continuity is vital in the wake of any disaster such as the floods and havoc wreaked recently by Cyclone Gabrielle.The Institute of Directors (IOD) has put together a recovery toolkit so boards can steer their organisations through crises and ongoing disruptions to operations.As a starting point, the Four Pillars of Best Practice Governance offers useful advice on a board’s role in a crisis.The board’s role in a crisisAll boards and their organisations should be prepared for crises. The focus should be on what boards can do...