Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business Advice

Navigating market challenges and bridging capability gaps

Navigating market challenges and bridging capability gaps
(Image: Getty)
Alex McNaughten
Alex McNaughten
Fri, 08 Dec 2023
Navigating market challenges in 2023As we delve into 2023, the sales landscape presents formidable challenges. Economic uncertainties and market fluctuations make selling harder than ever. Businesses face the daunting task of navigating through customer indecision, with 40% to 60% of deals stalling in a state of uncertainty. This complex environment demands a strategic and well-trained sales approach, yet a significant capability gap exists within many sales teams.The capability gap in New Zealand’s sales teamsAlarmingly, 95% of...
Business Advice sponsored by
The world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organisations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications and connections from the data centre to the cloud to the home office.
What happened to NZ Rugby’s $100m capital raise
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: What happened to NZ Rugby’s $100m capital raise

NZR has an inordinate amount on its plate right now.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Infrastructure

Peters vows government will stick to Scott Base budget

Peters says the government wants options within existing budgets for Scott Base.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:05pm
Peters vows government will stick to Scott Base budget
Law & Regulation

NZ courts give GenAI thumbs up, with a warning

New guidelines recognise the value and risks of the tech de jour.

Ben Moore 11:45am
NZ courts give GenAI thumbs up, with a warning

More Business Advice

Six key contracts for small businesses
Business Advice

Six key contracts for small businesses

How to avoid falling foul of the law if you are a small business owner.

Georgina Toomey 07 Dec 2023
Fail File: John Dunn, surgeon and founder of Endoscopy Auckland
Business Advice

Fail File: John Dunn, surgeon and founder of Endoscopy Auckland

Fear of failure can hold us back and stop us achieving things, he says.

Victoria Carter 25 Nov 2023
Beyond tactics, you need a marketing mindset
Business Advice

Beyond tactics, you need a marketing mindset

Businesses need good strategic planning with a focus on zero waste.

Michael Friedberg 22 Nov 2023
Are we, like, totally going back to the 80s?
Opinion

Julia Jones: Are we, like, totally going back to the 80s?

We're caught in a slow-moving time warp.

Julia Jones 16 Nov 2023