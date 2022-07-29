At midday on Monday, 1 Aug, BusinessDesk is partnering with small business lending specialists Prospa to host the second of three exciting webinars to discuss everyday issues facing small businesses in New Zealand.

The second webinar will focus on how small businesses can do marketing, a crucial part of any business, better.

BusinessDesk investments editor Frances Cook will host the discussion and she'll be joined by Mike Hutcheson, the executive director of Image Centre Group and co-founder of Colenso, and Ben Goodale, CEO of Quantum Jump.

Two weeks ago, during the first webinar, the expert panel discussed how small businesses can improve HR strategies. You can watch the entire webinar below: