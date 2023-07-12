Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Business Advice

Tackling the corporate scourge of meeting overload

Tackling the corporate scourge of meeting overload
Meeting-clogged schedules make organisations sclerotic and slow. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 12 Jul 2023
By Sarah Green CarmichaelIn early 2023, Canadian multinational e-commerce company Shopify declared that it was banning meetings on Wednesdays, limiting 50-person-plus meetings to Thursdays, and – for two weeks – killing any meeting with three or more people. The meeting-free fortnight is designed to be a kind of reboot, after which executives are expected to encourage employees to be choosier about which meetings they schedule and attend. And in an acknowledgement that calendar clutter isn’t the only way to waste time, th...
Business Advice sponsored by
The world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organisations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications and connections from the data centre to the cloud to the home office.
Fishing boat proposal labelled industry 'subsidy'
Primary Sector

Fishing boat proposal labelled industry 'subsidy'

The Greens and NZ Initiative both find fault with industry transformation plan proposal.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: The incredible shrinking funds managers

Economies of scale are just beginning for funds managers.

David Chaplin 5:00am
The incredible shrinking funds managers
Law & Regulation

ASB fighting 'opt-out' class action lawsuit in court of appeal

Both sides in a customers versus banks lawsuit are appealing parts of the same ruling.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
ASB fighting 'opt-out' class action lawsuit in court of appeal

More Business Advice

The Fail File: Victoria Carter
Business Advice Free

The Fail File: Victoria Carter

You can learn from failing, says Victoria Carter in the first of a new series on failure.

Victoria Carter 08 Jul 2023
BNZ Connect: How to build resilience at work
Business Advice Free Partner content

BNZ Connect: How to build resilience at work

BusinessDesk has worked with BNZ on this video series. The need for grit and resilience in 2023 is clear, but how do you grow this in the workplace? In this episode of BNZ Connect, Frances Cook talks to Michael Fooks, managing director of training at sales performance company Ind...

07 Jul 2023
Recessions are a time to rethink your strategies
Business Advice Free

Recessions are a time to rethink your strategies

Success will come from transforming business models to pursue new opportunities.

Sarah Bolton Howard 05 Jul 2023
Cooking the Books podcast: how to take your business from startup to success
Business Advice Free

Cooking the Books podcast: how to take your business from startup to success

Sometimes closing your business can be the first step to superstar success.

Frances Cook 03 Jul 2023