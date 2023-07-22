Menu
The fail file: Mike Bennetts, ex-CEO of Z Energy

Mike Bennetts left Z Energy in March. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Carter
Sat, 22 Jul 2023
Victoria talks to former chief executive of Z, Mike Bennetts.                               I was really disappointed ... when I left Z that I hadn’t delivered on the sustainability policy. I really wanted to create a shift – reducing NZ’s reliance on carbon intensity – and it was an absolute failure. No result and a good story is still no result. I came into the job to do this and I didn’t achieve it. I fail all the time...
