The Fail File: Sam Stubbs, chief executive of Simplicity

Sam Stubbs thinks we need to see failed efforts as learnings, not emotional prisons. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Carter
Sat, 02 Sep 2023
Each fortnight, Victoria Carter speaks to a leader about failure and disappointment – and what they learned. Today she talks to the founder and chief executive of Simplicity, Sam Stubbs.I was really disappointed ... when I didn’t get the job at the Super Fund. Adrian Orr got it. It was my dream job at the time, and a long shot when I applied, so to get shortlisted to one of two and not be picked was tough. But here I am, 14 or so years on, and I’ve got an equally wonderful job. My biggest regret ... is that...
