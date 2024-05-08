Menu
Thousands of jobs could be affected in new school lunch model

The government will buy food in bulk for students in Year Seven and above to slash costs. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Wed, 08 May 2024
Thousands of jobs could be on the line under the government's new school lunch model.Associate education minister David Seymour announced a new model for the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme, which will slash $107 million a year by ordering food in bulk for students in Year 7 and above.In a press conference on Wednesday, Seymour said the bulk orders would be for 150,000 students – more than half of the 235,000 students receiving free lunches.This could affect thousands of staff working for private suppliers and schools on making the lunc...
