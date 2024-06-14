Menu
$300m of 'political restrictions' stymie Tauranga housing

The Tauranga social housing contract: perhaps it could be simpler next time. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Nikitin Sallee
Fri, 14 Jun 2024
Lazy capital valued at $305 million sits idle while much-needed housing is not built in Tauranga.That picture emerges from the 2017 sale of 1,138 state houses and their tenancies to Accessible Properties, a subsidiary of the IHC charity.The minister in charge of that sale, Bill English, told BusinessDesk that rewriting a key element of the contract with Accessible is “the single most effective thing that government can do to enhance social housing in Tauranga”.English came to that conclusion as a sidebar to his Kāinga Ora revie...
QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 14
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 14

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Rural banking inquiry a good opportunity, ASB says

Primary production select committee to be responsible for investigation.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Rural banking inquiry a good opportunity, ASB says
Markets

Fletcher's succession saga unsettles shareholders

Building giant's existing board allegedly identified a preferred CEO candidate.

Rebecca Stevenson and Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Fletcher's succession saga unsettles shareholders

More Business of Housing

'Take 15% or get nothing' tradies told
Infrastructure

'Take 15% or get nothing' tradies told

The alternative is liquidation and total loss, townhouse developer says.

Maria Slade 12 Jun 2024
How social housing challenges the bureaucracy
Business of Housing Business of housing

How social housing challenges the bureaucracy

Smaller but effective schemes and organisations are set to rise in the funding queue.

Nikitin Sallee 05 Jun 2024
Bill English: It's about the people, not who owns the houses
Business of Housing Exclusive

Bill English: It's about the people, not who owns the houses

Change at Kāinga Ora would diversify social housing and revive the privatisation debate.

Nikitin Sallee 29 May 2024
First-home grant 'middle-class welfare and won't be missed'
Property

First-home grant 'middle-class welfare and won't be missed'

It helped middle-income earners who didn't need it, mortgage brokers say.

Maria Slade 23 May 2024