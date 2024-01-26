Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Cars

EVs now plugged into $140m worth of road tax

EVs now plugged into $140m worth of road tax
Light and heavy EVs are all facing up to road-user taxes. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
Scrapping road user exemptions on electric vehicles will clip an additional $100 million to $140m in revenue for road funding from April, Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) says.That tax will eventually extend to about 103,000 battery-powered light (EVs), heavy and plug-in vehicles, and 247,390 hybrid petrol cars, which to date have been exempted from paying road-user charges, according to agency numbers.Currently, 71,214 light EVs are registered on NZ roads, representing just under 2% of the light passenger fleet of 3.6m cars. Add...
LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale
Primary Sector

LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale

Livestock Improvement Corporation sold its stake in NMR last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Markets Forecast

2024 first half will be toughest period yet, says fund manager

Salt warns bumper migration will only take edges off recession, not halt it.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
2024 first half will be toughest period yet, says fund manager
Investments

Money-market bonanza is over – so is now the time for stocks?

Looking for fresh returns in 2024? The hot stock market is just one place to consider.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Money-market bonanza is over – so is now the time for stocks?

More Cars

Electric vehicles to pay for roads from April 1
News in Brief

Electric vehicles to pay for roads from April 1

The free ride is coming to an end.

Staff reporters 16 Jan 2024
EV sales jump, utes stall as feebate scrapped
Economy

EV sales jump, utes stall as feebate scrapped

Commercial vehicle sales 'significantly impacted' as ute buyers hold off.

Brent Melville 10 Jan 2024
I visited over 120 EV chargers. Dozens of them were broken
Cars

I visited over 120 EV chargers. Dozens of them were broken

LA power woes: out-of-order signs, payment errors and connection problems.

The Wall Street Journal 23 Dec 2023
EV feebate better for rich people - Transport Ministry
Law & Regulation

EV feebate better for rich people - Transport Ministry

The scheme was forecast to become less effective over time.

Brent Melville 22 Dec 2023