Tim who? US bank never employed ex-CCHL boss

Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Christchurch City Holdings CEO Tim Boyd's resignation doesn't take effect until Dec 6. (Image: CCHL)
The United States investment bank where outgoing Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL) chief executive Tim Boyd allegedly claimed to have worked says it has never employed him. BusinessDesk made inquiries with BNY Mellon – a global behemoth with US$1.9 trillion (NZ$3.3t) under management – after multiple sources said Boyd had represented himself as having worked at the bank prior to getting the plum CCHL role. A spokesman for the New York firm said: “We do not have a record of Timothy (Tim) Ayre Boyd ever being employed...

