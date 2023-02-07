Chinese balloons spotted near US bases during Trump era

A Chinese spy balloon flies above North Carolina. (Image: Getty)

By Jennifer Jacobs and Jenny Leonard Alleged Chinese spy balloons were spotted on several occasions during United States president Donald Trump’s administration, including three instances where they travelled near sensitive military facilities and training areas, according to people familiar with the matter. The balloons were spotted near Texas, Florida and Hawaii, as well as the Pacific Ocean island of Guam, where the US has naval and air force bases – according to the people who requested anonymity to discuss intelligenc...