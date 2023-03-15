Climate change prime suspect for Cyclone Gabrielle's force, say scientists

Cyclone Gabrielle hit the Gisborne and Hawke's Bay regions the hardest. (Image: Niwa)

A group of 23 international and New Zealand climate scientists haven’t definitely pinned the blame for Cyclone Gabrielle squarely on to climate change.But the scientists, from World Weather Attribution (WWA), said they were fairly certain warming global temperatures made the rainfall far worse, despite being unable to quantify the link.The cyclone study involved scientists from the Netherlands, the UK, France, Germany, NZ and the United States. According to their research paper, the Hawke's Bay and Gisborne regions had experienced the...