Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Climate change

Pressure grows to get greenwashing messaging right

Pressure grows to get greenwashing messaging right
Greenwashing poses "a serious legal risk" says Chapman Tripp partner Nicola Swan. (Image: Chapman Tripp)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
Experts in investment, the law, and marketing have different takes on greenwashing. But they all agree it needs to be taken seriously by fund managers, corporates and their customers.When asked to talk about greenwashing, Peter Lee, the founder of Ethical Investing New Zealand who has been involved in finance and conservation for some 40 years, started on what he termed “cynical greenwashing” and claims using the term might be technically true but added no value.The devil in the detailFor example, when a fund manager or corporate st...
Not in anybody's backyard
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Not in anybody's backyard

Do people not like apartments or do we just not allow enough to be built?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Finance

Fintech Dosh beats drum against big bank profits

A new feature, Stashes, makes Dosh a more viable alternative to the big banks.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Fintech Dosh beats drum against big bank profits
Primary Sector

Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics

Are the wheels falling off He Waka Eke Noa? 

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics

More Climate change

Carbon auction is set to fail
Policy

Carbon auction is set to fail

Possibly every carbon auction this year could fail.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Aussie-NZ governments on the same climate change page – for a change
Climate change

Aussie-NZ governments on the same climate change page – for a change

NZ and Australia's four finance and climate ministers join forces on climate change.

Greg Hurrell 09 Jun 2023
The FMA is now in 'standard regulatory mode' to combat greenwashing
Climate change

The FMA is now in 'standard regulatory mode' to combat greenwashing

The FMA says no more Mr Nice Guy on greenwashing enforcement.

Greg Hurrell 09 Jun 2023
The heat goes on for empty net zero pledges
Climate change

The heat goes on for empty net zero pledges

Some global fund managers are backtracking on net zero pledges.

Greg Hurrell 08 Jun 2023