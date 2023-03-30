Menu
Southern 'Day After Tomorrow' effect threatens collapse of life-giving ocean currents

Increasing Antarctic ice melt will increasingly disrupt critical ocean currents, scientists say. (Image supplied: Australian Science Media Centre)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 30 Mar 2023
Australian scientists are warning that melting Antarctic ice could lead to the collapse of critical ocean currents that could eventually starve New Zealand marine life of nutrients.In what they describe as a southern “Day After Tomorrow” effect, they predict a major ocean current originating off Antarctica’s continental shelf will weaken by more than 40% by mid-century.By the end of this century, it could collapse altogether if emissions remain as high as they are on track to be.Matthew England, deputy director of the Australi...
Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value
Technology

Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value

The tech giant's move may compel rivals like Tencent to follow a similar path.

Bloomberg 11:06am
Media

MediaWorks to close Today FM

Today FM shows were abruptly pulled off the air this morning during Tova O’Brien’s morning programme. 

Daniel Dunkley 10:31am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Climate change

Tackling slash with biodiversity credits
Primary Sector

Heidi Bendikson: Tackling slash with biodiversity credits

Cyclone Gabrielle exposed the need for new approaches to land use that assist with climate change. Biodiversity credits are one potential avenue of attack.

Heidi Bendikson 27 Mar 2023
Mixed feelings on ETS review
Policy

Mixed feelings on ETS review

There are concerns about government decision-making processes.

Ian Llewellyn 24 Mar 2023
Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion
Infrastructure

Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion

Insurance claims and payments will continue to rise.

Pattrick Smellie 23 Mar 2023
Fear of ETS failure spurs review
Climate change

Fear of ETS failure spurs review

The review will consider the role of emissions pricing as part of the climate change response.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Mar 2023