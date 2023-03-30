Southern 'Day After Tomorrow' effect threatens collapse of life-giving ocean currents

Increasing Antarctic ice melt will increasingly disrupt critical ocean currents, scientists say. (Image supplied: Australian Science Media Centre)

Australian scientists are warning that melting Antarctic ice could lead to the collapse of critical ocean currents that could eventually starve New Zealand marine life of nutrients.In what they describe as a southern “Day After Tomorrow” effect, they predict a major ocean current originating off Antarctica’s continental shelf will weaken by more than 40% by mid-century.By the end of this century, it could collapse altogether if emissions remain as high as they are on track to be.Matthew England, deputy director of the Australi...