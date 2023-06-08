Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Climate change

The heat goes on empty net zero pledges

The heat goes on empty net zero pledges
NZ consultant on climate risk and investment David Lewis says global fund managers need to deliver on net zero pledges. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
Global capital has a critical part to play in reducing climate emissions, but international organisations such as the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero and its subsidiaries have been accused of being fronts for greenwashing. The question is whether they can put their houses in order in the face of defections and the threat of legal crackdowns.According to the United Nations (UN), based on current national climate plans, global greenhouse gas emissions will rise 11% by 2030 from 2010 levels. And that assumes all those climate plans &n...
BNZ 'sticks a fork' in housing, expects interest rate cut
Property

BNZ 'sticks a fork' in housing, expects interest rate cut

The bank is the latest to call time on the housing correction.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Primary Sector

Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?

A2 does have a vested interest in ensuring a healthy Synlait.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?
Markets

Paul McBeth: Looking for serious people? Try the NZX

The big end of town isn't letting itself get sidetracked by politics.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Looking for serious people? Try the NZX

More Climate change

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 06 Jun 2023
Cyclone buyout offer for red-stickered homes
Property

Cyclone buyout offer for red-stickered homes

The worst-affected homeowners by Cyclone Gabrielle will be offered buyouts.

Pattrick Smellie 01 Jun 2023
NZ steel explains new arc furnace after removing its old one
Economy

NZ steel explains new arc furnace after removing its old one

NZ Steel decommissioned an arc furnace, so why is the govt subsidising a new one?

Ian Llewellyn 31 May 2023
Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result
Finance

Extreme weather hits Tower half-year result

Tower says it is well-provisioned for two more major events in this financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 25 May 2023