Climate change

The world’s forests are doing so much better than we think

The rise of plantation timber is cutting the need to clear primary forests. (Image: Bevan Conley)
Bloomberg
Sun, 04 Feb 2024
By David FicklingThink of a planet in the grip of climate crisis, and many of the images in your mind will be carved from wood. Forests in Canada and Australia going up in flames; loggers in the jungles of Indonesia and Brazil chain-sawing ancient trees for timber; monocultural fir plantations marching in geometric order up the hillsides of Scotland or Sweden.You might be surprised to discover, then, that many of the world’s woodlands are in surprisingly good condition. The destruction of tropical forests gets so much (justified) attentio...
The companies calling staff back to the office five days a week
The companies calling staff back to the office five days a week

Bosses fed up: UPS, Boeing and others insist on full-time attendance.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
On the Money: Milky bonds, flamboyant accountants and more ...

A risky Synlait bond, humorous accountants, criticising Wellington council and more.

Pattrick Smellie 03 Feb 2024
Simon Robertson: The future of wealth in New Zealand

The march of managed funds is evolutionary.

Simon Robertson 03 Feb 2024
Act's Simon Court pushes for easier access to overseas carbon credits
Act's Simon Court pushes for easier access to overseas carbon credits

But critic says bill would be a 'big step backwards'. 

Greg Hurrell 16 Jan 2024
Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot
Delays prompt Fonterra to quit air quality pilot

The dairy processor has big goals to cut emissions. 

Paul McBeth 08 Jan 2024
Helping Fonterra slash its transport emissions
Helping Fonterra slash its transport emissions

You can't manage what you don't measure. 

Paul McBeth 03 Jan 2024
Treasury warns about climate risks
Treasury warns about climate risks

There's a possibility next year's carbon auctions may fail.

Ian Llewellyn 20 Dec 2023